Charles, Prince of Wales: Ukraine's territory is being invaded, Romania's response has been remarkable

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Prințul Charles

Charles, Prince of Wales, labelled Romania's reaction in the context of the war in Ukraine as "remarkable," adding that that conflict was "a tragedy of immense proportions."

The Heir to the British Throne has been present in Sibiu on Monday, where he participated in the launch of Europe's largest transnational forest restoration project.

"It is not lost on me that we are holding this conference while across the border Ukraine's territory is being invaded. As I have seen with my own eyes, Romania's response has been remarkable in both its humanity and its immense generosity. So my thoughts and prayers are with all Ukrainians and I am proud that organisations I have been working with for years have done much to offer support. It is a tragedy of immense proportions to witness such death, destruction and misery, when we should all be working together to tackle the greatest planetary emergency our world has ever faced," Prince Charles showed.

His Royal Highness added that "the groaning economic impact of the crisis in Ukraine only exacerbates the climate and biodiversity emergency."

"We would be doing future generations the greatest disservice not to respond to the global challenges this war has highlighted. This means investing now in systems that enable sustainable food and energy and which protect our natural capital," the Prince of Wales pointed out.

AGERPRES.

