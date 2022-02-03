Chief of Defense Staff: Arrival to Romania of 1,000-strong U.S. squadron, an important defensive measure

Romania's Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, states that the arrival in our country of 1,000 U.S. troops from Germany is "an important defensive measure, a direct contribution of the United States to strengthening Romania's defense amid the current security context in the region."

"As per the Pentagon's recent announcement, a contingent of about 1,000 U.S. troops currently stationed in Germany and endowed with Stryker armored personnel carriers will be temporarily deployed to Romania. We have been and are in constant contact with the American partner for the redeployment to take place in the coming days; the final details are already being clarified. The arrival of the 1,000 servicemen who will join the American troops already present in Romania is an important defensive measure, a direct contribution of the United States to strengthening Romania's defense amid the current security environment in our region. At the same time, this sends a strong signal about the solidarity and determination wherewith the Alliance is implementing measures to strengthen the Allied deterrence and defense posture against any aggression along its entire eastern flank," the head of the Defense Staff wrote on Facebook on Thursday, Agerpres.ro informs.

He thanked his U.S. counterpart, General Mark A. Milley "for the excellent cooperation in identifying the most appropriate Allied defensive measures to strengthen the eastern flank, in particular for substantiating this imminent deployment," the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Tod D. Wolters, and the Commander of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa, General Christopher G. Cavoli, "for their involvement in ensuring cooperation over time that has led to increased security measures in the Black Sea region."

"At Defense Staff level, we coordinate our actions with peer allied structures, within NATO and bilaterally, in order to strengthen our collective defense capabilities. All the measures we will take are eminently defensive and adjusted to the potential threats in our area of responsibility," General Petrescu underscores.