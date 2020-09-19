Chief of the Defense Staff: Implementation of NATO Pandemic Response Plan leads to increased states resilience

The implementation of the NATO Pandemic Response Plan by building stocks of medical materials and equipment and synchronizing civil-military response mechanisms will lead to increased resilience of states to the evolution of the pandemic, the Chief of the Defense Staff, Lieutenan- General Daniel Petrescu, said on Friday night, at the NATO Military Committee Conference, held in videoconferencing system.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense, the meeting was opened by the Chairman of the Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, together with the Head of the Supreme Command of the Allied Forces in Europe (SACEUR), General Tod Wolters, and the Chief of the Allied Command Transformation - ACT, General Andre Lanata.

Defense chiefs discussed NATO activities, missions and operations, in particular the "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan and the NATO mission in Iraq, the Euro-Atlantic deterrent and defense stance, the NATO's Warfighting Capstone Concept (NWCC) and NATO's response to pandemic COVID-19, informs the quoted source.

Moreover, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has had a session of talks with the NATO Military Council's officials.

Lieutenant-General Daniel Petrescu stressed the importance of focusing the Alliance's efforts to emphasising the assurance measures through the consolidation of the Adapted Advanced Presence, mentioning in this sense that the Black Sea region, part of the whole Eastern flank, needs a coherent defensive approach, included by increasing the allied capabilities in this area, the MApN release reads.

The Chief of the Defence Staff said that the enforcement of the NATO Pandemic Response Plan by building stocks of medical materials and equipment and the timing of the civilian and military reaction mechanisms will lead to an increased resilience of the states to the pandemic evolution.

Furthermore, Lieutenant-General Daniel Petrescu said that making the allied strategic communication efficient and the cooperation in this field with the European Union will lead to counteracting the disinformation campaigns engineered on the NATO member states' territories, the MApN release adds.