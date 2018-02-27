Chief prosecutor Kovesi: I do not know how JusMin measured how severely I affected Romania's image

National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi told a meeting on Tuesday of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) that she did not know how Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader measured the extent to which Romania's image was seriously affected by interviews she gave abroad.

"I do not know what 'of unprecedented gravity' is. I do not know how Mr Minister measured how severely or less severely I've affected the image of Romania. About the fact that he had to give explanations at meetings with external partners in the European Parliament or other officials: I cannot see the connection between the interviews I gave and the fact that some officials started some discussions of legislative changes. Has there been proved any connection? We do not know. Thousands of judges and prosecutors have expressed criticisms over these changes; given that both the DNA, the Prosecutor's Office with the Supreme Court and especially the CSM issued a negative opinion and criticised certain proposals for changes it is absolutely subjective to argue that European officials or the nine ambassadors who one day showed up at the Justice Ministry did so because the chief prosecutor of DNA criticised certain provisions of the law," Kovesi said.