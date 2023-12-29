Cigarette smuggling in Romania up to 8.2% of total consumption in 2023

The annual average of cigarette smuggling has increased this year by more than one percentage point, to 8.2% of total consumption, compared to 7.1% in 2022, according to the study by research company Novel.

In November 2023, the black market of cigarettes stood at 8.5% of total consumption, a relatively constant level compared to September.

The director of the Economic Crime Investigation Department within the Romanian Police - police chief Aurel Dobre, stated that in the first 11 months of 2023, the police seized over 42 million cigarettes and 53 tons of loose tobacco, with 463 crimes, and 656 people investigated.

In 2022, the tobacco companies, big taxpayers, transferred to the state budget about 20 billion RON, representing excise duties, VAT and other taxes and contributions.