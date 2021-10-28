Cimpeanu: Financial education would be integrated in a module called Education for life

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, declared on Thursday that "Financial Education" would be integrated in the new framework plans for high school in a module generically called "Education for Life," so that Romanian young people can be prepared for "real life and integration into society."

According to the minister, the new framework plans would be applicable from autumn 2023.

"Financial education has been introduced in the curriculum (...). The new high school framework plans would be applicable from 2023. So not next year but in the autumn of 2023," the Minister of Education said at the conference "Scientific Research in the financial field. Challenges and solutions," organized by the Institute of Financial Studies and DC Media Group, Agerpres informs.

He warned that research funding "is not only small, but also on a downward trend."

Sorin Cimpeanu also said that, although the research portfolio is not at the Ministry of Education, he will try to find "the most effective measures" so that in some competitions for financing the specialized literature the Romanian performing magazines can be supported in order to grow their editorial capacity.