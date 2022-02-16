Cimpuri Commune bestow citizen of honor title to historical figure Mos Ion Roata

Mos Ion Roata, the peasant under corvee elected as deputy in the Ad-hoc Divan that voted for the Union of 1859 between Wallachia and Moldova, was named an honorary citizen of the Cimpuri Commune, his place of birth, at his 140th yearday, informs, on Wednesday, the Vrancea Museum.

"At 140 years since the passing of the peasant under corvee Ion Roata [e.n. - Mos, added before his name, means 'elder'], the Local Council of Cimpuri Commune voted on the posthumous granting of the title of citizen of honor to the best known son of the locality," shows a release of the Vrancea Museum.

The ceremony granting the title of citizen of honor will take place on Friday, February 18, and will include a moment to evoke the personality of Mos Ion Roata, in the memorial house that bears his name in the Cimpuri locality, continuing with a commemorative moment in the cemetery where he is laid to rest.

A peasant, under corvee to the estate of Boyar Nicolae Dascalescu, Ion Roata is elected on October 26, 1857, by electors in Focsani, to the Ad-hoc Divan in Iasi, as a deputy representing peasants under corvee, thus tying his name forever to the Union of the Romanian Principalities. For his actions, after the War of Independence (1877-1878), he is awarded the Star of Romania, but, despite the important position he held, towards the end of his life he was forgotten and died a pauper, Agerpres.ro informs.

The celebrity of the peasant from Cimpuri was later compounded by Ion Creanga, who wrote the story that now bears his name.

This year, the Mos Ion Roata Memorial House was taken over by the County Council and transferred to the Vrancea Museum, while local authorities proposed to unearth the story of the commune's most famous son.

The activities regarding the memory of Mos Ion Roata are organized by the Vrancea County Council and the Vrancea Museum, in partnership with the Cimpuri Commune Hall, as well as the secondary schools and churches in the locality.