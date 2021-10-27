Ciolacu: I have a communication with the prime minister-designate; I have no negotiations with PNL

The chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday that he has a communication with the prime minister-designate, and considers that he is obliged to have this communication, but he has no negotiations with National Liberal Party (PNL), agerpres reports.

"First of all, I don't think it matters if there are meetings or not [between the PSD leadership and the prime minister-designate]. Also this morning I talked on the phone with the prime minister designate and we are trying to find a political solution to overcome this crisis. (...) I have a communication with the prime minister-designate, I really consider myself obliged as a party leader, whether I am in power or in opposition, whether I vote for such a Government or not. I do not have negotiations with the PNL, to be very well understood," said Ciolacu at the PSD headquarters when asked why he has informal, hidden meetings with the PNL leaders and the prime minister-designate.

Asked if PSD wants to enter a government led by Nicolae Ciuca, Ciolacu replied: "PSD must be involved in resolving these crises and be a part to resolving these crises, so we have submitted 10 urgent measures that should be taken by any government that is invested. If these measures are not taken in the Government, then we will take them by law in Parliament. (...) There is a clear option within the party not to support a minority government."