Ciolacu: It's necessary for UDMR, national minorities to be caught in this political construct along PSD&PNL

The chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu declared that it is necessary for UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) and national minorities to be part of this expected political construct of PSD-PNL (National Liberal Party), discussed during this period.

"I believe it is necessary for UDMR and the national minorities to be caught up in this political construct, because it is a political construct, and most important, to end this talk about a coalition Government, to talk about Romania's Government and a totally separate political construct," Marcel Ciolacu declared.

The social-democrat leader pointed out that it is very important for Romania to get through the following months, until March next year, when asked about how he sees a 7-year PSD-PNL governing.

"Nobody talked about a 7-year term, my opinion is that the priority is to see what can be done until February, March, and then to have discussions until the end of this term, if there won't be any early elections. It is very important to get through these months until March. If we all acknowledge this, then it will be what the Romanian people are expecting," Ciolacu declared.

Asked if PSD will accept a PM from PNL, Ciolacu replied: "We are once again taking the talks in an area that... I believe even mister Florin Citu realized that he can no longer be the Prime Minister of the Romanian Government, which is a very important aspect".