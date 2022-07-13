Ciolacu: Minister of Finance to request decision be made on families of victims in 'Colectiv' case

Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu will request in the government meeting a decision to be made so that the families of the victims of the "Colectiv" nightclub fie urgently receive the compensations established by the court, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday

"The Minister of Finance will request, in today's government meeting, that a decision be made so that the families of the victims in the 'Colectiv' case urgently receive the compensations established by the court. These people so severely hit by fate must not be humiliated," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that there are two ways to solve the problem, so that state institutions designated by the judiciary with the payment of civil damages "receive the necessary funds to make payments."

"I am convinced that the prime minister will understand the need for a quick decision so that the families of the 'Colectiv' victims can see fairness and humanity from the state, after so many years of torment," Marcel Ciolacu said.

According to a May 12 ruling of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, the Sector 4 Mayor's Office, the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Inspectorate, the owners of the Colectiv club and two fireworks technicians are required to jointly and severally pay over 50 million euros in moral and material damages to the victims of the October 2015 fire. AGERPRES