Ciolacu: PSD will certainly submit a motion of censure in this parliamentary session

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will "certainly" submit a motion of censure in this parliamentary session, depending on the discussions in the governing coalition, party's chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday.

"The PSD will certainly submit a motion of censure in this parliamentary session, depending on the announcement from Cotroceni, whether or not it assumes this coalition, not the Government of Romania, because we are still talking about the coalition," Ciolacu said at the Palace Parliament.

He added that PSD is waiting for the result of the discussions in the governing coalition.

"I did not say that we do not submit a motion of censure. We do not submit a motion of censure today, for a very simple reasoning: if Mr. Barna and Mr. Ciolos decide today that they will leave the government, then the motion of censure that we would table has no more object," Marcel Ciolacu explained.

Asked how he thinks the coalition scandal will end, Ciolacu said that President Klaus Iohannis should answer this question.

"I think that the most suitable politician in Romania to answer this question is Mr. Klaus Iohannis, because he has his Government in all its splendor and he supported this coalition. I do not think that I, from the Opposition, am responsible for what it is happening in Romania, without a health minister during a pandemic," the PSD leader mentioned.

He doubted that the leaders of the governing coalition would agree on the problems they had.

"What is the consensus? I have seen that the prime minister is required to sign an act that is beyond the Romanian Constitution, in which the prime minister, in order to change a minister, must have all the signatures. They continue to confuse some political agreements, to be above the Constitution and continue to replace the Government of Romania with a coalition, that is not possible. We have the Government of Romania, with the Prime Minister and the ministers, each with their constitutional remands," added Ciolacu.

Asked if the PSD deputy Alexandru Rafila would be a solution for the post of prime minister, Marcel Ciolacu answered yes, because he would have brought stability.

"Until now, there would have been stability in Romania, if the PSD proposal had been accepted. Eventually, Mr. Rafila, a technocrat, an exceptional doctor, prime minister and a Government of national union," Ciolacu said.