Ciolacu: PSD will not engage into negotiations on ministries, first we establish governing programme

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the Social Democrats will not engage into "sterile" negotiations or discussions with the PNL [the National Liberal Party] or USR [Save Romania Union] on ministries, their aim being to firstly address the governing programme and the priorities.

"All the pandemic, economic and social crises have been managed and are the consequence of this right-wing alliance supported by the President of Romania. Here is the discussion. We saw the approach of the two parties in their meetings, it is a still arrogant and superficial approach. I announce that I have finished with my colleagues and party specialists the 100 priorities for Romanians (...) and from these things we will start the discussions we will have with PNL or USR. We have not established when we will have these discussions. What I can tell you for sure is that PSD will not engage into negotiations or sterile discussions on the ministries, first we establish the governing program, what the priorities are, then we will have discussions," said Ciolacu, at the PSD headquarters, Agerpres informs.