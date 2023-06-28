Ciolacu says decapitating BNR and Parliament subordinated institutions by taking away rights, fundamentally wrong.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday, after the adoption of the law banning the accumulation of pension with state-paid salary, that parliamentarians must respect the Constitution, bring a "balance" in society, but also respect for those who have held certain positions, told Agerpres.

The remarks were made in Parliament's plenary meeting, after Save Romanian Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula criticised the fact that the bill introduces several exceptions to the ban on combining pension and salary. Thus, Drula pointed out that the President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, and the first vice-governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Florin Georgescu, will continue to benefit from this cumulation.

"I am not the most entitled to defend the President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, former Prime Minister of Romania, but today I will do so because it is the right thing to do. However, the President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, was the head of the Romanian Army. We have another colleague in Parliament who was the head of the Romanian Army. If we want to trample everything, let's not expect to be respected. On the other hand, there are some people elected by the Romanian Parliament in certain mandates. If we want to decapitate today the BNR and all the institutions that are subordinated to Parliament, because we feel like it and to take away a right from some people, we are fundamentally wrong. I believe that our role is to bring balance and respect for everyone where they have been, in certain functions, and balance in Romanian society," said Marcel Ciolacu.

Earlier, Catalin Drula had criticised the draft banning the accumulation of pension with state salary, saying that, in reality, it is "a law to save" the accumulation of pension with salary "for special people".

On Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies adopted a bill banning the accumulation of pension and state salary, with several exceptions being introduced, including persons elected to positions of public authority or dignity, teachers, clergy or artistic specialists, members of the Romanian Academy, "persons who hold an office in autonomous administrative authorities under parliamentary control and who finance themselves entirely from their own income generated as a result of specific activities and operations."

There were 215 votes "in favour," three "against" and 49 abstentions. The Chamber of Deputies is the legislative decision-making body.