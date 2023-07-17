Ciolacu: Simona Bucura-Oprescu and Natalia Intotero - proposed for Labour and Family portfolios.

The National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided on Monday, by vote, to propose Simona Bucura-Oprescu for the position of Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity and Natalia Intotero for the position of Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, told Agerpres.

"We voted in the National Political Council to nominate two colleagues for the Ministry of Labour and for the Ministry of Family in the person of Mrs. Bucura-Oprescu for the Ministry of Labour and Mrs Natalia Intotero for the Ministry of Youth and Family. (...) There are two ladies... Mrs. Bucura-Oprescu is the president of the Administration Committee of the Romanian Parliament and has clear experience in this area and Mrs. Natalia Intotero has been a minister for a period of time, she was also Secretary of State with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she is also the current chairwoman of the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, so two ladies with both political and parliamentary activity," said PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu at the party's headquarters.

The two ministerial positions became vacant after the resignation of Gabriela Firea from the Ministry of Family and Marius Budai from the Ministry of Labour.