Ciolacu to Hunor: I'm sorry that three men couldn't stay a team in government.

Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday in Parliament told Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) national leader Kelemen Hunor that he was sorry that "three statesmen failed to reach common ground to allow them to stay a governing team," but he was convinced that the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and UDMR will collaborate in Parliament, told Agerpres.

"I am sorry, Mr Kelemen Hunor, that we, three statesmen, failed to reach common ground to allow us to stay a governing team. I am firmly convinced that in the future we will manage to remain a team in Parliament for important laws. It happened before in history when the Social Democratic Party and UDMR, when there was an avalanche on us, we found balance. I am firmly convinced that we will find it in the future, this time together with PSD and PNL."

He added that he is ready to collaborate institutionally with the Save Romania Union (USR), to find middle ground.

"If the USR group calls me, I will come, without the media, without announcements, without being used for political ends. All the reforms in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) have to be followed and implemented. If we lose this train as well, it is the last train, not mine and yours, I wish good health for me and you keep doing politics, it's Romania's last train (...) You are in the Opposition, we are in power together with PNL trying to find middle ground, where we all have an interest," Ciolacu told USR leaders during the speech in Parliament.

He warned PSD and PNL that there will be "very big attacks" on the ruling coalition, because "no one likes this large and consistent majority".