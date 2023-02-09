Ciolacu: Whether governing stability ensured by PSD will continue hinges on president's decision

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that the prime minister's appointment is the exclusive prerogative of the president, but this decision is key to whether the governing stability ensured by the Social Democrats will continue or if "Romania will be thrown into right-wing chaos again".

"According to the Constitution, the appointment of the prime minister pertains exclusively to the president. I have always said this. However, whether the stability ensured by the PSD for the governing act will continue and we achieve our social and economic goals or if Romania is thrown again into right-wing chaos depends on this decision," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that Romanians and Romanian companies are waiting for solutions to overcome the crisis more easily.

"It's time to focus only on building public policies to improve the Romanians' standard of living! As concerns the public debate about certain companies that do not pay the solidarity tax, the answer of the European Commission is as clear as possible: the Regulation was transposed correctly and without any modification! The negotiator on Romania's behalf was the Energy Ministry, which, throughout the negotiation of the Regulation did not ask for the Finance Ministry's point of view. The Finance Ministry put into practice what the Energy Ministry negotiated, moreover, it sought the opinion of this institution on the OUG that implements the solidarity tax," Ciolacu also said.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that the moment the governing coalition decides to make a government change, in accordance with the Constitution, he will take the decision that seems best for Romania as regards the appointment of the prime minister. AGERPRES