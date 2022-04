Ciolacu: With certainty, PSD to give prime minister in May 2023 if Ciuca becomes PNL leader

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday evening that PSD will give the prime minister in 2023, if Nicolae Ciuca will take over the National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership, Agerpres reports.

"At this moment, with certainty, if Mr. Nicolae Ciuca becomes the leader of the National Liberal Party, with a hundred percent certainty, the position of prime minister, in May 2023, will fall with the Social Democratic Party. (...) And this is only natural (...) and at this point there is the decision for me to be the rotating prime minister," Marcel Ciolacu told private broadcaster Romania TV.