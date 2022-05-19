Ciolacu:Portuguese PM, friend to Romania, who did not hesitate to offer us support amid Ukraine war

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, received on Thursday the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, with whom he discussed the cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing that he is a "friend" of Romania who did not hesitate to offer us support in the context of the war in Ukraine.

"I had the pleasure of receiving today at the Palace of Parliament the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, a European leader who demonstrated how to govern for the people and a friend of Romania who did not hesitate to offer us support in the context of the war in Ukraine. Through its Social Democratic governments, Portugal has been a model of development, being among the first states to implement the recovery plan," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.He added that in Portugal, the Social Democrats had received "overwhelming support from the people" in the latest general elections."Together we have agreed to intensify cooperation in order to learn from each other and to develop the social component so necessary for the European Union," Ciolacu said.Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic Antonio Costa is paying a working visit to Romania on Thursday. AGERPRES