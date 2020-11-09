Ciolos, on ruling collaboration with PNL: Not ruled out, yet on clear objectives

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) co-chair Dacian Ciolos said on Monday that he does not rule out a collaboration at government with the National Libral Party (PNL), but "not by definition, but based on a "governing programme" and on "clear objectives."

"We do not exclude this ed.n. - governing alongside the PNL], but these things will be discussed and decided after the elections. We see ourselves governing with a party with which we can team up on a governing programme that we can assume in the first place. (...). No, it is not at all excluded [ed.n. - collaboration with the PNL). Yes, why not see it possible, but not by definition. I see a possible collaboration after and if we agree on some objectives. You saw, in Bucharest, we agreed on some objectives in preparing the local elections. And we collaborated and we have today the general mayor of the Capital, we have three district mayors [ed.n.- out of six], we have a majority in the General Council of Bucharest. So we could agree and we could work together. Same with the government. We agree on what needs to be done in Romania, we come up with a reform programme," Dacian Ciolos said Monday in the studio of the Libertatea newspaper.

Asked if he was considering staying in opposition if no agreement was reached with the PNL, Ciolos said no variant is now being ruled out.

"We cannot but take into account any variant now, but we are going into this election with the objective of governing Romania, we are ready to govern Romania. We don't go into this campaign and then enter the opposition. We enter this campaign to ask Romanians for their vote so that we enter government and we implement a governing programme, because Romania needs these reforms now, immediately, we cannot waste any more time. We have the opportunity to re-enter the EU now and to strengthen a democracy in Romania, based on some values and a functioning economy. And that means going into government," the USR PLUS co-chairman said.

He added that the PMP (People's Movement Party) was excluded from the USR PLUS and PNL alliance in the local elections because it "collaborated with the PSD (Social Democratic Party)".