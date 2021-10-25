Ciolos: Solution is PNL majority with either PSD or USR

The chairman of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance (USR PLUS) Dacian Ciolos, declared on Monday after the discussion with PM designate Nicolae Ciuca, that his feeling was "a meeting just for show", given that the decision of USR remains unchanged, that of not supporting a minority Government, but restoring the coalition, and mentioned that the solution would be forming a PNL (National Liberal Party) majority with either PSD (Social Democratic Party), or with USR.

"Mister Ciuca presented the mandate to me of looking for a majority or support in Parliament for a minority Government and a crisis governing program. (...) From what Mister Ciuca told me, there is not much of a difference between what we proposed last week in the governing program and what his Government intends to propose. (...) We, USR, believed, when neither PNL nor PSD made any proposals for PM and did not vote our proposal in Parliament, that they found a better solution, that there is an understanding already between the two parties, just so we can see that PNL comes with the same proposal which it rejected last week," Ciolos said during a press conference.

He added that he explained to the PM designate that given the circumstances, USR cannot support a crisis Government, Agerpres informs.

The USR leader told the PM designate that USR has four conditions to negotiate a possible restoration of the coalition.

"Mister Ciuca asked me under what conditions we would discuss and negotiate a possible restoration of the coalition and I explained what the measures are. I told him that such talks need to start form a reforms calendar, to take responsibility for them, with clear measures. A second element would be a budget for 2022, a general building framework of the budget and priorities, so we won't have to sit around after restoring the coalition, to discuss in Government about how to share the money between Ministries. (...) A third element, a protocol of ensuring the coalition's functioning, which would be very clear about how the decisions are being made in the coalition, in order to avoid discussions that we had in the past, which also led to the coalition's dismemberment, and also a fourth element - a Government structure which should be the one agreed upon since the start of the former coalition's term," Ciolos specified.