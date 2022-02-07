Ciolos stepping down as USR national chairman (sources)

On Monday, Dacian Ciolos announced he was stepping down as the national chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR).

The announcement was made at a meeting of the USR National Bureau, political sources told AGERPRES.

The decision comes after on Monday, at another meeting of the National Bureau, the project advertised by Dacian Ciolos designed to change the structure and functioning of the party, was rejected by a 14 to 11 vote.

"Although the statutes do not require a vote on the project, the chairman insisted that the project be voted on. Amendments were sent. Some were accepted, some were not accepted. From the point of view of the majority, the essential ones were not embraced by the chairman. It got rejected. The vote was 11 for to 14 against," the political sources said, Agerpres.ro informs.

Ciolos was to hold a news conference on Monday, at 18:00hrs, EET.

USR Deputy Chairman Dan Barna announced on Thursday that Ciolos had put forth a series of changes to the party's structure and functioning, adding that if the National Bureau did not vote on the project, Ciolos would tender his resignation.

A day later, Ciolos said in a Facebook post that it was time to support alternative party leaders and that Barna should take a "real step back" and give himself the time he needed "to rebuild himself " politically.