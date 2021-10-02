 
     
Ciolos: We are ready to take political responsibility for government that implements PNRR

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Dacian Ciolos

USR PLUS Chairman-elect Dacian Ciolos said on Saturday that talks with the National Liberal Party (PNL) will have to be very "pragmatic and factual", with USR PLUS ready to take political responsibility for a government that implements the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"A fragile coalition, still led by a party that does not yet know what it really wants from itself and its partners, has unfortunately destabilized the government. Realistically speaking, we can hardly hope that the relationship between us and the PNL will ever be politically fair. Discussions from now on will have to be very pragmatic and factual. We are ready to take political responsibility for a government that implements the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. I think this is the main focus for the next few years, because we have the financial resources and the reforms that we agreed on in the government program. It is the only real solution I see," Ciolos affirmed on Saturday at the USR PLUS Congress, Agerpres.ro informs.

