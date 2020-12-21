Ciolos: We'll propose Anca Dragu to Senate and Vlad Voiculescu to Health Ministry leadership

Save Romania Union (USR) - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) Alliance Co-Chairman Dacian Ciolos told Digi 24 private television broadcaster that Vlad Voiculescu would be proposed for the Health Minister office and Anca Dragu for the Senate President office.

"Our proposal will be Vlad Voiculescu for Health, he has experience in the area, he was in charge of this portfolio before. (...) He promoted the healthcare area in our programme, therefore it is somehow a natural proposal. We have other people in USR PLUS capable to assume responsibility in such an area, but Vlad Voiculescu is the one in pole position," Ciolos said.

He added that USR PLUS will propose Anca Dragu to head the Senate.

"We'll have Anca Dragu at the Senate, who will work in partnership with Ludovic Orban at the Chamber of Deputies, therefore we are prepared to assume governing, to assume the executive political leadership of Romania and in Parliament, as we said in the campaign, and prove that USR PLUS is a serious party, with competent people. Important in the coming period will be dividing the human resources we have in the party," Dacian Ciolos pointed out.

AGERPRES .