Citu: Gov't extends granting of indemnity of 41.5% of average gross salary also to other categories of professionals

The Government approved, by emergency ordinance, the extension of the indemnity of 41.5% of the average gross salary also to other categories of professionals, respectively to those who earned income before the establishment of the state of emergency, on the basis of copyright and related rights contracts, said Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"Another good thing, today, is an emergency ordinance at the Ministry of Labour, by which we extend the granting to the indemnity for professionals of 41.5% of the average gross salary also to other persons, respectively to those who earned incomes before the establishment of the state of emergency. The indemnity will be granted only to those persons who have benefited during the state of emergency and / or alert from the indemnity for the interruption of the activity, provided by article 15, paragraph 4 of Emergency Ordinance no. 2020. As in the case of professionals defined by the Civil Code, the indemnity for artists will be granted only in case of reduction of working time and / or incomes," Florin Citu told a Thursday's press conference at Victoria Palace.

The prime minister added that the measure would be extended until the end of the state of alert and three months after that.