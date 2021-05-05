 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Citu on bear shot in Covasna: It does not seem to be the biggest; investigation will tell

besthqwallpapers.com
ursulet

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he had a conversation with Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Tanczos Barna on a bear shot in Covasna County, adding that not all the information out in the open would be correct.

"I had a discussion with the minister. I understand that there is an investigation. We will see what the results will be. It seems that not all the information out in the open is correct, and I would not want to comment on something that is not correct; yet, it seems that it is not the biggest bear, after all. We will see what the conclusions of the investigation tell," Citu told a news conference at the Government House.

Barna said on Wednesday that an investigation was started into a controversial killing of a brown bear in a protected natural area in Covasna County reported by Agent Green Romania and VGT Austria, agerpres.ro confirms.

Agent Green and VGT has recently condemned in a press statement the killing of a brown bear called Arthur by Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein, a trophy hunter, who came to Ojdula, Covasna County in Romania this March to shoot it.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.