Citu on bear shot in Covasna: It does not seem to be the biggest; investigation will tell

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he had a conversation with Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Tanczos Barna on a bear shot in Covasna County, adding that not all the information out in the open would be correct.

"I had a discussion with the minister. I understand that there is an investigation. We will see what the results will be. It seems that not all the information out in the open is correct, and I would not want to comment on something that is not correct; yet, it seems that it is not the biggest bear, after all. We will see what the conclusions of the investigation tell," Citu told a news conference at the Government House.

Barna said on Wednesday that an investigation was started into a controversial killing of a brown bear in a protected natural area in Covasna County reported by Agent Green Romania and VGT Austria, agerpres.ro confirms.

Agent Green and VGT has recently condemned in a press statement the killing of a brown bear called Arthur by Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein, a trophy hunter, who came to Ojdula, Covasna County in Romania this March to shoot it.