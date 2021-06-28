Citu: Romania sells anti-COVID vaccine to several countries; for Denmark - one million doses

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that Romania sells anti-COVID-19 vaccine to several countries, with Denmark to receive one million doses.

He was asked about the doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine that are about to expire.

"We have these statistics. Some of the doses were exported. Not of those that were going to expire now on the 30th, maybe and of those that were going to expire now on the 30th, but there is an analysis of all of them, we have contact with several countries to export or to donate. Every day we receive requests. You know very well that we will send more to Denmark. We sell to Denmark. We sell to more countries. I think a million doses in Denmark. The Ministry of Health has all the figures", said Citu.It is about the Pfizer vaccine, which will be sold at the purchase price."When the strategy was made for the EU, all the countries had the same strategy. More were contracted because we had to arrive at the same time as we were selling in other countries and the strategy is to sell at the purchase price," the prime minister said.The goal of vaccination, according to the head of Government, is to eliminate the pandemic."We have reached the most important target. You know very well that yesterday, in Bucharest, no one was infected in 24 hours. The goal of the vaccine is to eliminate the pandemic and the target is reached," the prime minister said.