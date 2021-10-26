Citu: We expect concessions from PSD, USR; if not, it means they sabotage formation of Government

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Florin Citu declared on Tuesday that he will make every effort for a government led by Nicolae Ciuca to be invested, mentioning, on the other hand, that PNL has "the most votes collected" and he expects Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Save Romania Union (USR) to make concessions.

"I, personally, and PNL will make every effort to be this invested government, a Government led by Nicolae Ciuca. We need a Government at this moment in Romania and we will see what those points are, both with USR and PSD in Parliament so that we can get over this period," Citu said at the PNL headquarters.

Asked if the PNL will make any concessions in the talks with PSD and USR, Citu answered: "On the contrary. All Romanians must know: PNL has made a major concession. Now those who do not make concessions and who remain confined to the opinions they have a few days ago they were the ones from PSD and USR, there are those who don't really want Romania to go through this period, we have to be honest here", Agerpres informs.

He called on the USR and PSD to take "responsible steps" to overcome this situation.

"The PNL has shown that it can get over this moment, it has made a major concession. It is time for the PSD and USR to make this concession if they want a government in the next period. If not, it means that they are only sabotaging these discussions and they want us to go ahead. The mandate is clearly given to the PNL (...)", added the liberal leader.

Florin Citu added that PNL continues to govern with Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) with "more and more success" on the health crisis and in the economic area.