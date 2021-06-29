Citu: We no longer National Local Development Program; in National Investment Company we have projects of 7bn lei

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that projects worth 7 billion lei had been submitted through the National Investment Company (CNI).

He was asked about a possible National Local Development Program 3 (PNDL 3), worth 40 billion lei, announced by PNL chairman Ludovic Orban, for next year.

"I am talking about what we have today in CNI. I work with data. In CNI we already have projects of 7 billion lei and we start from here. (...)", Citu said at Parliament.He was asked if PNDL 3 is feasible next year."We are no longer doing PNDL. This program is the one through which roads, sewerage, gas will be financed. There are programs that will be targeted exactly where investments have profitability through CNI. There are some changes, but the investments we make are profitable investments, not just for the sake of making them," the prime minister replied.