 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Citu: We no longer National Local Development Program; in National Investment Company we have projects of 7bn lei

Guvernul Romaniei
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that projects worth 7 billion lei had been submitted through the National Investment Company (CNI).

He was asked about a possible National Local Development Program 3 (PNDL 3), worth 40 billion lei, announced by PNL chairman Ludovic Orban, for next year.

"I am talking about what we have today in CNI. I work with data. In CNI we already have projects of 7 billion lei and we start from here. (...)", Citu said at Parliament.

He was asked if PNDL 3 is feasible next year.

"We are no longer doing PNDL. This program is the one through which roads, sewerage, gas will be financed. There are programs that will be targeted exactly where investments have profitability through CNI. There are some changes, but the investments we make are profitable investments, not just for the sake of making them," the prime minister replied.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.