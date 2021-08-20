Citu's motion for Liberal Chairman: PNL - a center-right party anchored in liberalism, Christian democracy, conservatism

The National Liberal Party (PNL) will remain a center-right party whose main currents are liberalism, Christian democracy and conservatism, Florin Citu states in the motion underpinning his bid for party Chairman.

"The ideological ties that unite all the orientations within the party are the common liberal pool and the affiliation to the European popular movement," reads the motion titled "Liberal Romania", which goes on to note that the modern liberalism Citu supports is based on the following pillars: putting citizens at the center of governing and politics by offering them the most advantageous political contract; the rule of law; the efficient state put in the service of the citizen; the state's focus on the proper supply of the most important public goods and services; providing the institutional framework required for the efficient private production of certain goods and services the state is responsible for.

"Democracy and private property cannot be a whim or a luxury, as some have said, but should represent normalcy. There can be no difference between how we understand to defend democratic principles within the party and how we understand to extend them into public life, but at the same time we must be sure that we respect the true principles of democracy and liberalism," the motion emphasizes, Agerpres informs.