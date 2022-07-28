Ciuca: 64.5% uptake rate of European funds places Romania at the same level as Germany

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that the uptake rTE of European funds related to the financial year 2014 - 2020 reached by Romania is 64.5%, at an equal level with Germany and very close to France (65%).

"The uptake rate of European funds of 64.5% places Romania at the same level as Germany and very close to France (65%), surpassing old member states such as Belgium (59%), Italy, Spain or the Netherlands (each slightly over 56%). The percentage represents 22 billion euros, money coming into the country from the total of 35.2 billion euros allocated to Romania for the financial year 2014 - 2020", Ciuca wrote on Facebook.

According to him, since the National Liberal Party (PNL) took over the post of prime minister, 7.8 billion euros has entered Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

"By comparison, from January 2014 to October 2019, Romania accessed 14.2 billion euros. The PNL government succeeded in bringing to Romania, in a period of one year and eight months, more than half of the money that was drawn by the governments that led in the first five years of this European financial exercise", added the prime minister.