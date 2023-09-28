Ciuca, at EARC: A solidly built national and collective resistance is vital to our efforts to protect people

A "solidly built" collective national resistance is vital for efforts to protect people and ensure an effective policy of deterrence and defence in the context of the challenges posed by the Russian aggression in Ukraine, Senate President Nicolae Ciuca said in a video message to participants at the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Forum on Thursday.

"Increasing our resilience has never been a more important issue, given the challenges faced in the context of the Russian aggression in Ukraine. It is clear that a solidly built national and collective resistance is vital to our efforts to protect our people and ensure an effective policy of deterrence and defence. For more than 15 years now, starting with Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008, the illegal annexation of Crimea and culminating in the war against Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has proven to be the most dangerous threat not only to Romania's security, but to the security of NATO as a whole," Ciuca said at the opening of the event, held in the Senate plenary hall.

According to the President of the Senate, the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre is a "strong and successful" Romanian initiative, which has proven in a short time that it can contribute significantly and substantially to strengthening the resilience of the EU and NATO, as well as its member states and partners.

"The Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre makes a significant contribution to building the resilience of NATO, the European Union and their member states. I welcome the invitation extended to the Centre by NATO ACT (Allied Command Transformation) to present its Euro-Atlantic vision of societal resilience at the NATO seminar in Riga in April 2023. I am proud to announce that Romania, through the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre (E-ARC), will host the first NATO Resilience Civilian Expert Course in Bucharest this year. I know that the Centre is already working with NATO on resilience assessment and support missions in different states in the Black Sea region," Ciuca said.

He added that the EARC is also an important pillar in supporting Romania's foreign policy efforts and the EU's objectives of strengthening the resilience of the states in the region.

"The Centre contributes to the work of the EU Civilian Support Mission to Moldova, whose mission is to strengthen the resilience of the security sector in the area of crisis management and to counter hybrid threats. Top Romanian experts will be in Kyiv this autumn to provide training programmes for the European Union Advisory Mission to Ukraine. At the same time, Ukrainian experts are already involved in the Centre's activities as associate experts," said Ciuca.

The Euro-Atlantic Resilience Forum, the 2nd edition, is an event organised by the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre, having as guests President of the Romanian Senate Nicolae Ciuca (video message), Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Adrian Vestea, Minister of Environment Mircea Fechet, Secretary General of the Government Mircea Abrudean, Head of NATO's Enablement and Resilience Defence Policy and Planning Division Hasit Thankey.