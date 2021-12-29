Ciuca: Change of approach to prepare for the management of the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that the Health Information Operations Management Group, which will be set up at the level of the relevant ministry, will have the role of coordinating resources, actions and medical information, with the expansion of the testing capacity for SARS-CoV-2 infection and to give "weight" to outpatient care.

"We will focus on the coordination of health care and thus, at the level of the Ministry of Health, a management group of operational information in health will be set up, which will have the role of coordinating resources, actions and medical information. We will expand the testing capacity and give weight to the outpatient medical assistance," Ciuca specified before the Government meeting.

He added that the emergency ordinance approved by the Government on Tuesday to increase the capacity to test for SARS-CoV-2 infection is a "decisive" step in this regard, Agerpres.ro.

"We put the issue of patient safety in the right place. We need to understand everything that can be understood from the serious consequences of the fires in hospitals and take the necessary measures to prevent it from happening again. The way the pandemic has been managed so far and the consultations with the specialists proved to us that it is imperative to adapt the treatment protocol, to introduce new therapeutic resources and to constantly monitor the stocks of medicines," the prime minister underlined.

On Tuesday, the Government adopted an emergency ordinance stipulating that family doctors in contractual relations with the health insurance companies should receive 50 lei for each person tested to detect the SARS-CoV-2 infection. The amount of 50 lei includes the value of the rapid antigen test, the necessary labor, materials and protective equipment.