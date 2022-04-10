Ciuca: Economic and social measures to be completed during coalition session, on Monday

The new chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca declared that economic and social measures proposed during this period will be finished during the coalition's session on Monday, Agerpres reports.

"I do not support populism and quarrels, and regarding the measures that I discussed, we will finish them during the coalition on Monday, there is no discussion about populism, but measures for ensuring that the economy will function, to protect jobs and protect vulnerable citizens," Ciuca said, in Parliament, on Sunday.Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was chosen as chairman of PNL on Monday, during the party's Congress, which took place in Parliament. The motion with which Nicolae Ciuca ran with received 1,060 favorable votes and 60 canceled votes.