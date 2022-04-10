 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciuca: Economic and social measures to be completed during coalition session, on Monday

Inquam Photos /George Calin
ciuca congres

The new chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca declared that economic and social measures proposed during this period will be finished during the coalition's session on Monday, Agerpres reports.

"I do not support populism and quarrels, and regarding the measures that I discussed, we will finish them during the coalition on Monday, there is no discussion about populism, but measures for ensuring that the economy will function, to protect jobs and protect vulnerable citizens," Ciuca said, in Parliament, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca was chosen as chairman of PNL on Monday, during the party's Congress, which took place in Parliament. The motion with which Nicolae Ciuca ran with received 1,060 favorable votes and 60 canceled votes.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.