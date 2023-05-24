Ciuca: PNL has vocation of being at forefront of good governance.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has the vocation of being at the forefront of good governance, PNL Chairman Nicolae Ciuca said at the Florica Villa in Arges, on Wednesday, at the event marking the 148 years of existence of the liberal party, told Agerpres.

"The PNL has the vocation of being at the forefront of good, sustainable governance for Romania. Its history so far proves it and I want to assure you that we will do everything, including maintaining this status through a responsible and constructive attitude within the governing coalition. (...) I would also like to underline that the National Liberal Party, the liberals have never been afraid of difficulties and have taken them on responsibly, wisely and have shown that they can be solved, can be brought to a good end," said Ciuca.

He added that the PNL will continue to assume its responsibilities.

"The moral obligation and political mission of the National Liberal Party is to modernise and develop Romania, to make it stronger and more dignified. That is why we are in government today. For this reason, we will remain and we will continue to assume all our responsibilities. We are the party that has demonstrated in difficult conditions that we can attract record amounts of European funds and private investments, that we have the will to implement reforms that will change the state and make it more efficient, such as the education laws voted these days, that we manage to ensure a significant economic growth, that we modernise roads and hospitals, that we care for those in need," Nicolae Ciuca said.

The PNL leader underlined that this is the way the PNL should go.

"This is the road we must continue to follow. The major objective we must pursue in the coming years is to make Romania an equal member of the European family. Therefore, economic development and the recovery of the differences that still separate us from the developed countries of Europe will have to be a priority of our actions in government," said Ciuca.