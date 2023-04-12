Ciuca: Romania's accession to Schengen area facilitates EU's support for eastern flank, Ukraine, Moldova

Romania's accession to the Schengen Area is a very important topic for the entire set of measures that are taken at the European level, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, adding that such a decision will facilitate the European Union's efforts in support of all the countries on the eastern flank, as well as Ukraine and Moldova.

Ciuca held a joint news conference at the Government House with visiting European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton.

"I discussed with the commissioner the subject of Schengen, which is very important not only for our country, but for the entire set of measures that are taken at the European level. And, once we acquire that status, there is a whole series of aspects that facilitate all the steps taken at the level of the European Union regarding the achievement of the support objectives of all the countries on the eastern flank, as well as of Ukraine and Moldova. (...) I also want to mention what I explained to Mr commissioner in connection with the relevance that our country would acquire when becoming a full Schengen area member. There is no doubt that this is not only about the freedom of movement of the citizens, as there is also the freedom of movement of businesses and of services, an aspect that will really greatly facilitate the efforts being made at the level of the European Union to support both Ukraine and Moldova," said Ciuca.