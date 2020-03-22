Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases in Constanta uses state-of-the-art robot for disinfection

The Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases in Constanta uses a state-of-the-art robot to disinfect air and surfaces, with an efficiency of over 99 percent in destroying viruses and bacteria, the local administration informed on Sunday.

The robot is programmed to operate at certain time intervals."The medical unit has been equipped since last year with a machine for disinfection of air and surfaces, meant to destroy all dangerous germs. The disinfection robot, purchased with funds from the Constanta City Hall, operates on UVC light. The disinfection robot's technology has over 99 percent efficiency in destroying viruses and bacteria. The machine operates without human intervention, it can be programmed to operate by remote control at certain time intervals and is now used at maximum capacity in the wards where the patients are, for the protection of the sanitary personnel, but also that of the patients," a release of the Constanta City Hall mentions.Moreover, the hand hygiene of the medical personnel of the Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases who comes into contact with patients is carefully monitored with the help of a special device."Such robots are also used in hospitals of China for disinfection in the crisis to combat the coronavirus, but also in Taiwan, Italy, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Japan or the United Arab Emirates. According to the Emergency Situations Department, such a robot which already disinfects the wards and spaces of the Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases Constanta has also been put at the disposal of the "Professor Doctor Matei Bals" National Institute of Infectious Diseases," according to the release.