Cluj County Council president Tise: Current PNL leadership is packed with incompetents

President of the Cluj County Council, Liberal Alin Tise, considers that the current leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL) is harming the political formation and is "packed with incompetents", according to AGERPRES.

"As far as I am concerned, as a simple PNL member, the current leadership of the party no longer represents me and I declare myself free and independent from anyone who now holds a position in PNL's central leadership. It's the leadership that causes huge damage to this party and my and our duty at the next congress is to see that PNL returns to normalcy and to its natural course. From a historical perspective, there will be nothing to remember about these incompetents who are temporarily at PNL's helm," Alin Tise said told news outlet zcj.ro.

Tise is unhappy with the appointment of a member of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) as county prefect and says that, in response, he will take steps to remove UDMR's Vakar Istvan from the position of County Council vice-president.

"I did everything humanly possible to change this decision, but unfortunately, with no success. (...) It's a slap in the face to the people of Cluj, of the Transylvanians and the PNL Cluj branch. I publicly apologize to the people of Cluj for this decision, as PNL Cluj was entitled to this position of prefect. From the position of County Council president I will continue to fight for the people of this county, and I am currently looking at the possibility to remove UDMR's representative from the office of County Council vice-president," Alin Tise said.