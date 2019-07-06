Cluj Napoca Mayor Boc: Administrative Code best passed through Parliament, not emergency ordinance

Mayor of Cluj Napoca Emil Boc stated on Saturday, at the National Liberal Party headquarters, that the new Administrative Code should have been passed through Parliament and not through a Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG.

"I did not have the time to read it. In my opinion, an administrative code should have been passed through Parliament, not through a Government Emergency Ordinance. According to the decisions of the Constitutional Court, Government Emergency Ordinances cannot regulate the activity of fundamental state institutions? Those that are regulated by the Constitution. (...) In my opinion, this ordinance is unconstitutional, given that it exceeds the limits in which a OUG can regulate," Boc said.Referring to the way of electing county council heads, Boc said that the first past the post vote is advantageous to the Social Democrat Party (PSD)."I am will always be a supporter of the direct vote to occupy a public position. From this perspective, the direct election of the chairman of the county council is in consonance with the principles of democracy and rule of law to have representativeness and legitimacy, because when you are in a public position of this magnitude you must have behind you a citizens' vote. It is clear, however, from this political point of view that this measure, if it is not double by another - the election in two rounds of both mayors and chairmen of county councils - it transforms into a measure by which you give advantage to the political party that has the most mayors and the most chairmen of county councils today. Practically, by this, the PSD is trying to contain the loss that it suffered in the European Parliament elections through single round voting, going from the premise that the incumbents have the best chance", Boc explained.The Government Emergency Ordinance regarding the administrative code was published and on Friday in the Official Journal