CNA and Moldovan Coordinating Council of Audiovisual sign cooperation agreement

President of the National Audiovisual Council in Romania (CNA) Monica Gubernat and President of the Coordinating Council of Audiovisual of the Republic of Moldova Dragos Vicol have signed on Thursday a cooperation agreement.

Previously, within the CNA meeting, members of the audiovisual forum unanimously voted for cooperation agreement.

"I thank you for thins unanimous vote, which reconfims, once again, what we had known - that in you, as members of the National Audiovisual Council, we have some devoted friends, who know in essence of the things taking place in the Republic of Moldova and I assure you of the fact that, through various international platforms and not only, we will be close to those aspirations and elements you wish to promote. For us, the signing of this agreement is very important, taking into account that a state of the EU, first of all Romania, vouched for the implementation of some very important matters for the audiovisual area of our country," Dragos Vicol stated at the CNA meeting.

The agreement stipulates, among others, that the signatory parties aim to promote European values through audiovisual authorities, have periodical contacts at the level of the two institutions management, consultations at the level of specialist structures, collaborate and coordinate their standpoints within the international and regional relevant bodies, whenever possible, within the limits of the competencies which the law imposes.