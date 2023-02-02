 
     
CNAB: 253 flights delayed, 20 cancelled at Henri Coanda Airport last week

A number of 253 flights (arrivals and departures) registered delays of more than 60 minutes at the "Henri Coanda" Bucharest International Airport (AIHCB) between 26 January and 1 February, for 137 of these the airline companies reported that the delays were caused by the delay or rotation of crews or aircraft, the Bucharest Airports National Corporation (CNAB) said on Thursday.

In the same week, 20 flights were cancelled.

According to a CNAB release, most flights with delays of over one hour were registered at the main airport operators, namely: Wizz Air (128 flights), Tarom (44 flights) and Ryan Air (36 flights).

Between 26 January and 1 February, a number of 1,797 flights were operated on the AIHCB, of which 1,654 were regular, told Agerpres.

