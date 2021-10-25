CNAIR: Transfagarasan Road to be closed as of Monday

The road traffic will be closed, on Monday, on National Road 7C (Transfagarasan), from km 104 + 000 (Piscu Negru) to km 130 + 800 (Cabana Balea Cascada), informs the National Company of Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR), agerpres reports.

The measure was adopted by the Special Review Commission within CNAIR according to the Norm on road traffic on mountain roads, which provides for stopping traffic on Transfagarasan, a release sent to AGERPRES mentioned.

This norm regulates the road traffic on National Road 7C and National Road 67C in order to ensure their viability in terms of meteorological, climatic conditions, altitude at which they are located and the technical characteristics of these mountain roads. The road sector closed to traffic will be properly signaled."We remind you that due to the unfavorable weather conditions (frost and snow), for the safety of traffic participants, CNAIR and the Traffic Police have decided to keep the traffic closed for all categories of vehicles on National Road 67C (Transalpina), between Ranca and Obarsia Lotrului (km 34 + 800 - km 59 + 800)", the CNAIR representatives say.