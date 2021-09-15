 
     
CNCAV: 10,503 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

A number of 10,503 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 7,658 represent the first dose and 2,845 the second dose, according to report sent on Wednesday by the Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

As of September 2020, since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, there have been 9,901,220 doses for 5,343,375 people, of whom 5,228,744 received the full scheme.

In the last 24 hours there have been four adverse reactions recorded, all general types, Agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,086 adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines, 1,817 local type and 15,269 general type.

