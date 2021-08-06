CNCAV: 111,600 doses of Moderna vaccine to reach Romania on Friday

A new batch of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Moderna company (111,600 doses) will arrive, on Friday, at the National Institute for Medical-Military Development and Research "Cantacuzino", the transport being provided by the manufacturing company.

The doses of vaccine will be brought to Bucharest by land and will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and in the next period will be distributed in the regional centres, informed, on Thursday, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 ( CNCAV).

To date, 1,816,800 doses of Moderna have been received and 728,277 have already been used to immunise the population.In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company.