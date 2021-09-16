CNCAV: 11,189 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

A number of 11,189 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 8,213 represent the first dose and 2,976 the second dose, according to an informing sent on Thursday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

From December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, there have been 9,912,393 doses administered to 5,351,569 people, of whom 5,236,913 received the full scheme.

In the last 24 hours there have been 5 adverse reactions recorded, all general type, Agerpres.ro informs.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there have been 17,091 adverse reactions recorded for the COVID vaccines, 1,817 local type and 15,274 general type.