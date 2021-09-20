 
     
CNCAV: 12,026 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

A number of 12,026 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 9,351 are the first dose and 2,675 - the second dose, according to a report released on Monday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on COVID-19 Vaccination (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, 9,955,326 doses have been administered to 5,384,683 people, of whom 5,264,610 have received the full schedule.

In the last 24 hours, 10 side effects were reported, one local and 9 general.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,111 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,819 local and 15,292 general.

