CNCAV: 16,734 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

A number of 16,734 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 14,251 represent the first dose and 2,483 - the second dose, according to a report issued on Saturday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 10,043,006 doses have been administered to 5,457,784 people, of whom 5,321,164 have received the full scheme.

In the last 24 hours, there were 7 side effects, one local and the rest of which were general.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,151 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,823 local and 15,321 general, Agerpres informs.