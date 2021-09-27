CNCAV: 17,986 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

A number of 17,986 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 15,633 represent the first dose and 2,353 - the second dose, according to a report issued on Monday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, 10,071,932 doses have been administered to 5,482,882 people, of whom 5,338,849 have received the full scheme.

In the last 24 hours, there were 13 side effects, all general.Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,165 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,823 local and 15,342 general. AGERPRES