CNCAV: 18,414 people have been vaccinated against COVID in the past 24 hours

A total of 18,414 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson& Johnson vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 15,646 represent the first dose and 2,768 - the second dose, according to a report released on Thursday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19.

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 10,006,305 doses have been administered to 5,426,518 people, of whom 5,298,707 have received the full scheme.

In the last 24 hours, there were 8 side effects, one local and 7 general.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,134 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,822 local and 15,312 general.

