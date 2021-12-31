CNCAV: 19,706 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours; 5,118 - with first dose

8,422 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 2,351 are the first dose, 2,043 - the second dose and 4,028 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Friday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 15,850,096 doses of vaccine were administered to 7,942,201 people, 7,822,091 receiving the complete schedule and 2,012,056 being immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, there have been three adverse reactions, all of which are common, Agerpres.ro informs.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,716 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,149 local and 17,567 general.