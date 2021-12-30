CNCAV: 19,706 persons get COVID-19 vaccines in 24hrs; 5,118 get first dose

A number of 19,706 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, out of which 5,118 represent first doses, 4,027 second doses and 10,561 third doses, the National Committee for the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) informed on Thursday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, a number of 15,841,589 vaccine doses have been administered to 7,939,823 persons, 7.818.426 having been fully vaccinated and 2,007,989 also having gotten the third or booster shot, Agerpres.ro.

10 adverse reactions, 2 local and 8 general, were registered over the past 24 hours.

A total of 19,713 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines have been registered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 2,149 local and 17,564 general.